Rap Is Getting A Little Too “Fly”

Kanye West got off the hook for being "different".

Dip Set Capo Jimmy "Blanco" Jones got a pass for being "hood" (photo courtesy of URB).

Then 50 "I Run and/or Destroyed NY" Cent started to raise a few eyebrows after his GQ photoshoot.

But when Young Jizzle from the bottom of the map, your favorite trappers' favorite trapper, Mr. 16.5 17.5 18.5 a brick comes to 106 & Park looking like a Dolce & Gabanna ad out of Men's Vogue, that's where I draw the proverbial line. I can't hip-hop go out like that.

The 2005 King Of New York stopped by the home that AJ & Free built yesterday to show support for a struggling Cannon-less Christina Milian. Jeezy must've thought that dressing in a tight Ed Hardy muscle shirt with the matching jeans probably would appeal to his R&B fans. Or maybe his stylist gassed him to put down the Snowman shirts with matching shades and cross the trapstar over with a new "fashion forward" image.

See, the uniqueness with this is Hip-Hop has always had their own interpretation of fashion. Yes, we rocked clothing from weird gay Euro-American designers named Tommy Hilfiger, Ralph Lauren and Gianni Versace, but we rocked it with our own oversized style. Run-DMC made the first sell out song about a brand with their anti-Nike anthem "My Adidas". We boosted Polo and turned into a gang symbol (Lo-Lives). We took Timberland, a modest middle-American-Right-Wing construction boot company and bastardized it. Then when we realized that these companies really despised us and didn't care about our business, rappers created their own clothing lines to cater to their own demographic. It was beautiful.

But then those tricky clothing executives got smart. Somebody (possibly Steve Stoute) told them that instead of fighting with the hip hop community; they should embrace them and use the new found urban influence to sell more clothing. From then on its been going downhill. Mitchell & Ness gave anyone and everyone who could spit a 16 a Alex English throwback jersey. Jay-Z dropped the infamous "I Don't Wear Jerseys, I'm 30 Plus, Gimmie A Crisp Pair Of Jeans and a Button Up" and destroyed hip-hop fashion as we know it. Hip-Hop junkies from Brooklyn to Bejing threw their throwbacks in the bon fire. The toughest nigga in your hood had a few blazers and a mean suit in his closet. But we still rocked it with a fitted hat and some dunks so it was all good, until now.

I've been hearing more and more raps name dropping Seven and True Religion jeans like they're doing a Sex In The City promo. Three 6 Mafia, a group who usually represents spinners sizzurp and devil worship, now can't stay fly-y-y-y-y-y-y enough with tight muscle shirts and Christian Dior stunner shades. Not to mention all the other trends that our popping up on our favorite neighborhood drug singers: Motorcycle chains, 34 slim jeans, rhinestone tees, golf polo vest (See T.I's new video), trucker hats, open shirts, PINK, plus many many more fashion abominations.

It seems that we all owe Q-Tip, Common and Andre 3000 an apology.