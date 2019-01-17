Since the premiere of the Lifetime docuseries Surviving R. Kelly, the singer’s alleged sexual misconduct raised in the documentary has been a topic of conversation social media. Although Kelly is under a criminal investigation in Georgia, there appears to be more information regarding his alleged behavior with young women.

NBC’s investigative news program Dateline, is airing a special episode on the embattled singer on Friday (Jan. 18). According to a press release, the broadcast will feature an exclusive interview with an unnamed former intern, who is speaking out about Kelly's alleged misconduct on television for the first time.

In addition, the episode will feature several other women who have come forward to discuss their interactions with Kelly and his alleged sexual abuse, physical violence and control. Some of the women say they were underage at the time they met Kelly.

The program will also include an interview with parents Tim and Jonjelyn Savage, who appeared in episodes five and six of the Surviving R. Kelly docuseries. They maintain that Kelly is holding their daughter, Joycelyn Savage, against her will.

Finally, there’s an interview with Kelly’s attorney, Steven Greenberg, who says that the singer denies all the allegations.

Recently, R. Kelly's Chicago studio, which some people believe is where he housed his alleged victims, was raided by building inspectors for violating various building codes after they found evidence that people were living inside the non-residential building. However, a mystery man reportedly entered the building hours earlier before inspectors arrived and left with boxes and computer hard drive.

NBC’s Dateline program Accused: The R. Kelly Story airs on Friday (Jan. 18) at 10 p.m. EST.