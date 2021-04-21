Pretty Ricky’s Baby Blue Shot During Attempted Robbery, In Critical Condition – Report

UPDATE (April 22):

Baby Blue Whoaaa has offered an update on his condition after being shot during an attempted robbery. The bullet that hit his left shoulder area apparently pierced his lung, but he is on the road to recovery.

The rapper tweeted on Thursday morning (April 22), "Thankyou everyone for your thoughts and prayers. I’m still in ICU but I’m on the road to recovery. The bullet traveled throgh my lounges is in stuck in my back. I have to learn to breathe & walk again. I have a great medical team here at the hospital. God Got Me🙏🏽 Love, Blue."

ORIGINAL STORY:

Pretty Ricky rapper Baby Blue Whoaaa is reportedly in critical condition following an attempted robbery in Florida.

According to a report from TMZ on Wednesday (April 21), the Florida native, formerly known as Baby Blue of the R&B group Pretty Ricky, was shot on Monday (April 19) around midnight while in the parking lot of SpareZ bowling alley in Davie, Fla. Blue and a male friend were reportedly standing next to their cars when they were approached by two armed male suspects.

The police documents obtained by XXL this afternoon do not identify any of the parties involved, but it does confirm that the shooting transpired after a robbery attempt. The document states that a physical altercation occurred over a gold chain necklace that the armed men were attempting to steal, which led to the suspect firing his gun, striking the victim, presumably Baby Blue, in the left shoulder area.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital. As of reporting time, he remains in critical condition. The two suspects fled the scene before law enforcement arrived. The Davie Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating the suspects currently at-large.

A rep for the Davie Police Department also told XXL that there is an active investigation into the shooting.

Baby Blue, born Diamond Blue Smith, was reportedly at the South Florida bowling alley at a release party for his new single, "Jerry Rice."

The song was promoted on the rapper's Instagram page earlier today. His IG bio also has the hashtag "PrayforBabyBlue."

Last year, Baby Blue made headlines for another incident. In October of 2020, the 36-year-old rhymer was arrested and hit with federal charges for wire fraud, bank fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud after trying to obtain more than $24 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans via the Small Business Administration (SBA). The aid was provided by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

See Hip-Hop Albums Turning 10 in 2021