OJ Da Juiceman Arrested for Allegedly Pointing Gun at State Trooper

OJ Da Juiceman was arrested last week for allegedly pointing a gun at a Georgia state trooper.

According to an arrest document obtained by XXL, OJ Da Juiceman, born Otis Whitfield Williams Jr., was arrested on March 15 in DeKalb County, Ga., on a slew of charges following a traffic incident where he allegedly pointed a gun at a state trooper. The Atlanta rapper was hit with 10 charges altogether: eight misdemeanors, including Aggressive Driving, Reckless Driving, Pointing or Aiming a Gun or Pistol at Another and more.

The remaining charges are two serious felonies: Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony and Aggravated Assault Upon a Public Safety Officer. Each carries a penalty of up to 5 to 10 years in prison.

The charges stem from a road incident on Jan. 28, in which a Georgia state trooper alleged that as he passed OJ multiple times on the interstate, the rapper repeatedly pointed a gun at him while driving.

According to a TMZ article, published on Monday (March 23), the trooper alleged in an affidavit that OJ began tailgating and honking after him when they merged into the HOV lane on I-20 East in Atlanta. The trooper claimed that OJ then passed him, brandished a black handgun and sped away while driving recklessly through traffic.

Authorities would later identify OJ and his car, a Nissan Altima, and issue an arrest warrant for him.

XXL has reached out to OJ Da Juiceman's rep and attorney, as well as the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, for comment.

OJ is reportedly contesting the allegations against him. TMZ reports that his attorney is requesting that OJ be released on bond. Additionally, there's also a sworn affidavit reportedly from a woman who claimed that OJ wasn't driving the vehicle — which he had rented on her behalf — during the alleged incident. Instead, she claimed that she gave another man permission to drive the car.

See OJ Da Juiceman's Charges Following His Arrest in DeKalb County, Georgia

OJ Da Juiceman Arrest Record DeKalb Superior Clerk of Court loading...

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