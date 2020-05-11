Lil Dicky is amassing success outside of the rap game.

According to a report from Deadline on Monday (May 11), Dicky's show, Dave, has officially been named FX Network's most watched comedy series, averaging 5.32 million viewers per episode. Dave, which was co-created by the rapper and Jeff Schaffer, is also executive produced by Dicky and Schaffer along with Saladin Patterson, Kevin Hart and the comedian's Hartbeat Productions company.

"We set out to make something special and it’s so gratifying to see the response this show has gotten," Dicky said regarding the show's success and growing viewership. “This was my first rodeo, so I’m super excited to take another crack at it now that I’ve got some experience making television. It really feels like the sky is the limit with this show. I look forward to raising the bar even higher next year.”

Dave has also been renewed for a second season, which will premiere on Hulu. The first season, which contains 10 episodes, can be viewed on the streaming platform in its entirety.

Lil Dicky expressed gratitude for his show's accomplishment on his Instagram page today. "Thank you for a record breaking rookie year. Season 2 mode activated," he wrote.

Dave also beats the record previously held by the TV show Atlanta, which stars rapper/actor Childish Gambino. Atlanta averaged 5.2 million viewers in its first season.

Back in January, the 2016 XXL Freshman made it clear that although he was diving into the acting realm, he still has plans to release music. "I just wanted every Dickhead to know that even though I’m putting out a real doozy of a TV show in March, I’ve never stopped rapping," Dicky said in an IG post. "And Lil Dicky the musical artist is far from done. I know that it’s been about four and a half years since I’ve put an album out, and that’s much longer than either you or I would’ve hoped for. It must be annoying, I get it. If drake took that long, I’d be so sad! And I’m sorry for that. I don’t like letting you down."

Lil Dicky released his debut album, Professional Rapper, in 2015.