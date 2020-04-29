Smoove’L Arrested for Having Loaded Gun During Traffic Stop

Smoove'L has been arrested in New York.

A rep for the NYPD confirmed to XXL that the Brooklyn rapper was arrested on Tuesday afternoon (April 28) following a traffic stop in the Bedford-Stuyvesant area of Brooklyn after running a red light. Nineteen-year-old Smoove'L, born Lefty Sanders, was driving a 2015 black Suburban SUV around 5:45 p.m. when he sped through a red light, a report from the police department said.

In a report from Page Six, law enforcement officials claim that when they approached the vehicle, there was an alleged scent of marijuana coming from the driver's side of the SUV. Police also said the rapper had a loaded black Ruger firearm in the car.

Smoove'L has been charged with criminal possession of a weapon and was hit with a license plate and traffic device violation.

The BK rapper is known for his melodic drill sound, displayed on his projects 4 Boy and Hood to Hollywood. Smoove'L created even more of a buzz for himself after dropping “New Apolos," (or "Apollo" on the Spotify release), which has received millions of streams on his SoundCloud page and over 13 million on Spotify. Back in February, he released a new record called "2020."

Smoove'L signed a joint deal with Run Music and Interscope Records in January of this year. Shortly after joining the labels' roster, he released his record "Palms Angels," with an accompanying visual.

He began taking rap seriously in high school as a member of a group called CLN. The group released a track titled "Call My Phone."

XXL has reached out to a rep for Smoove'L for comment.