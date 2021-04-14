Mustard Accuses His Personal Shopper of Using His Credit Card to Buy $50,000 of Designer Products

Mustard is livid with his former personal shopper who allegedly ran up his credit card to buy thousands of dollars worth of designer items.

On Monday night (April 12), the L.A.-bred producer put his former personal shopper Karissa Walker on blast via social media for buying bags, shoes and more with his credit card.

"Attention to all my people who know me I wanna bring something up everyones attention ! @KarissaCWalker is a thief and a liar !!!! She is not my stylest she was a personal shopper for me and @ChanelDijon we let her use the stylest word so she could get business but the truth is she did nothing but shop !!!" Mustard wrote on his Instagram Story.

He also shared which items Walker allegedly bought with his money. "Today I found out that she ran my credit cards up over 50K buying stuff for her self !!!! Purses shoes shades and other stuff Im hot and I’m only writing this so nobody else deals with her she’s bad for business !!!! I have all the receipts to prove everything … I payed her more than she was worth cause I don’t play with taking care of people that do there jobs this is fucking crazy and just wrong !!!!" he continued.

In another social media post, Mustard shared a text conversation between himself and Walker, which included an alleged receipt for one of her purchases amounting to $2,611.58. Within the text thread, Walker appears to have owned up to her "wrongdoings" and offered an apology.

"Truly am so srry," the personal shopper wrote. "Should’ve never got this point. My temptation ran to greed and I am so srry."

Mustard went on to say that the damage the shopper did on his credit card could be upwards of $100,000 as he was waiting to receive receipts for other purchases Walker made. The "Big Bank" producer added that she spent $15,000 in the Louis Vuitton store as well.

In another IG Story post, the California artist said he paid the personal shopper $6,000 a month, which is $72,000 annually.

“You just messed that up for some fucking Instagram likes,” he said.

The social media posts were later deleted. See them in full below.

