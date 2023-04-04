Morray Touches on His Relationship with the Music Industry, Family and More

Studio Time

Editor’s Note: This story appears in the Winter 2022 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now.

Any questions that fans have about Morray and his recent whereabouts will be answered on his next album, Long Story Short. The effort is slated to arrive in early 2023 and will find the platinum-selling rapper in tell-all mode. Expect a different side of Morray. Ahead of the release, the 30-year-old Fayetteville, N.C. native previews five impending songs to be on the lookout for.

“3 to the Top” featuring 42 Dugg and Babyface Ray

Helluva had some beats. He put one on, and me and Dugg just did our thing. And then Babyface Ray. I had an open on there and I thought it would be dope to have somebody else from Detroit. It’s three artists who are hungry, have versatility and know how to reach their audiences that came together and made a dope-ass song. It’s something that’s tangible that people can grab onto and learn something from.

“Out the Hole”

It’s super different. The title is self-explanatory, but it won’t be the vibe you think it is. I linked up with Polow Da Don. He really went crazy on this beat. And I think this song is a good way for me to continue to speak how I speak, but also turn the f**k up a little bit, too. I really want to tap into getting n***as a groove of me instead of just feeling some pain and s**t.

“No Excuses”

It kinda taps into relationships with the label, contracts, people that I got money with and relationships with people who I was losing money with. It taps into a lot of the industry stuff and I think people haven’t heard that from me yet. I have to start talking about that and letting people know what it’s like to be Morray and not just the good s**t. Everything.

“Rich Over Night” featuring G Herbo

We was just chilling in the studio and [Marsh] Mello had some beats. And we just started vibing. We both wrote our verses in probably 25-30 minutes a piece. Quick s**t. G Herbo gave me a f**king solid-ass verse like he always does. It’s about basically becoming rich overnight.

“Never Enough”

I actually got the beat from Timbaland. It’s very personal. It’s in-depth about my relationship with my ex, my dad and my mom. And it’s just real, deep s**t that when you listen to it and you hear the beat, it’s gonna make you start to feel shit again. That’s really one of the things that I’m going for nowadays. Everybody is a thug. Everybody is a gangsta. Everybody getting hoes. But nobody is feeling s**t. I’m part of the problem and I’m trying to be a part of the f**king solution.

