Miley Cyrus Responds to Backlash for Criticizing Hip-Hop, Prefers Uplifting Rap

Miley Cyrus has been catching hell from hip-hop fans for the last couple of days over comments she made in a recent interview, where she revealed she wanted to distance herself from the genre, specifically the type she feels oversexualizes women. But the pop star wants the world to know not to fully believe the headlines.

In the Billboard interview, Miley was quoted as saying, “I love [Kendrick Lamar's 'Humble.'] because it’s not ‘Come sit on my dick, suck on my cock.’ I can’t listen to that anymore. That’s what pushed me out of the hip-hop scene a little. It was too much ‘Lamborghini, got my Rolex, got a girl on my cock’—I am so not that.”

After receiving some backlash for the comments, Cyrus recently hopped on Instagram to clarify her stance, posting the following statement: "When articles are read it isn't always considered that for hours I've spoken with a journalist about my life , where my heart is, my perspective at that time, and the next step in my career. Unfortunately only a portion of that interview makes it to print, & A lot of the time publications like to focus on the most sensationalized part of the conversation. So, to be clear I respect ALL artists who speak their truth and appreciate ALL genres of music (country , pop , alternative .... but in this particular interview I was asked about rap) I have always and will continue to love and celebrate hip hop as I've collaborated with some of the very best! At this point in my life I am expanding personally/musically and gravitating more towards uplifting, conscious rap! As I get older I understand the effect music has on the world & Seeing where we are today I feel the younger generation needs to hear positive powerful lyrics! I am proud to be an artist with out borders and thankful for the opportunity to explore so many different styles/ sounds! I hope my words (sung or spoken) always encourage others to LOVE.... Laugh.... Live fully.... to be there for one another... to unify, and to fight for what's right (human , animal , or environmental ) Sending peace to all! Look forward to sharing my new tunes with you soon! - MC"

It's cool for artists to grow. But it's also easy to see why people are pulling the culture vulture card too, as Miley had no problem capitalizing off collabs with the likes of Juicy J and French Montana in the past.

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