Migos Sued for Not Returning Clothes They Wore in Video

Migos are being sued by a stylist who claims the rappers made off with $20,000 worth of itmes that were used for a video shoot.

The video in question is Niykee Heaton's "Bad Intentions," which the group were featured in. According to TMZ, the "Bad and Boujee" trio are being accused of taking some pretty pricey items, including three Enfants Riches Déprimés shirts, totaling $18,138, and two pairs of vintage sunglasses (Versace and Les Copains) totaling $700.

Stylist Marcus Clark claims he's made several attempts to get the items back, to no avail. He alleges the only correspondence he got from the group was a text saying, "That's over wit." He is suing the group for $1 million in damages.

The Migos also might be in hot water, after they reportedly put them paws on Sean Kingston at a club in Las Vegas, earlier this week. A man has since been arrested for firing a gun during the incident.

Kingston initially refuted claims he got jumped, but recently opened up to the news about the beating, saying he was caught off guard and pummeled. “They FaceTimed me ‘Yo come outside. Let’s talk like men. I miss you. Let’s chop it up.’” Kingston recalled in an exclusive interview with 8 News Now. “As soon as I went outside it was no talking. They just started jumping on me, throwing punches. I didn’t have a chance to put my set up, I didn’t have a chance to do nothing.”

Migos' new album, Culture, currently sits at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 200.

