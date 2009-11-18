Method Man, Ghostface & Raekwon Collabo LP Postponed

The Wu-Massacre has been put on hold. Despite several haunting viral videos promoting the forthcoming Method Man, Ghostface and Raekwon collaborative album for a December 22 release, a rep for the group has confirmed with XXLMag.com that the disc has been pushed back to the top of 2010.

The Wu-Tang album isn’t the only Def Jam release that fans will have to wait to hear. Redman’s seventh solo disc, Reggie Noble 9 ½ has also been rescheduled for early ’10.

All four rappers have released LPs in 2009. Ghostface dropped his R&B tinged project Ghostdini the Wizard of Poetry in Emerald City back in September, Red and Meth reunited for the sequel to 1999’s Blackout! last May and Rae finally delivered his long delayed Only Built 4 Cuban Linx…Pt. II album two months ago.

As of press time there are no concrete release dates for either the untitled Wu project or 9 ½. —Elan Mancini