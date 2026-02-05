Lola Brooke Plays Hip-Hop Trivia But Will She Survive Tough Questions and Hilarious Challenges?

Lola Brooke is hip-hop to the core. So, we put the Brooklyn MC's knowledge of the culture to the test for XXL's Rhyme and Risk, a new trivia game presented by Stake.

Here are the rules: Pick a number on the board. Match the color behind the number to the trivia question. Answer 15 questions or score 4,000 points to come out victorious. Spin the wheel to do a challenge if you answer incorrectly.

"If I get something wrong, give me some slack," Lola says before the start of the game. "I'm just here to have a good time. I'm new here."

She's presented with a bevy of questions, past and present, to test her hip-hop knowledge. Ranging from topics about hip-hop's golden era to more personal queries. Who coined the term "bling bling?" How many studio albums did The Notorious B.I.G. release before his death in 1997? What rapper almost got Clipse's "Grindin" beat? Which rapper had to tell people to stop adding an "S" to her rap name and more.

Wrong answers come with hilarious consequences, including eating a mystery-flavor jelly bean and the challenge of making a rhyme out of a random word. See if Lola Brooke secures the big win and takes home the trophy in the video below.

Watch Lola Brooke Play Hip-Hop Trivia in XXL's Rhyme and Risk Presented by Stake

Can You Guess These 20 Hip-Hop Albums From One Piece of the Cover Art?