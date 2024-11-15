Lil Baby Releases New Song ‘Insecurities’

Lil Baby fans rejoice. After what seemed like an extended layoff, the Quality Control rapper is back in album mode with the new song "Insecurities."

Lil Baby Drops Second New Song

On Friday (Nov. 15) Lil Baby returned with his second track in as many days, "Insecurities." The latest song is produced by Wheezy Outta here, CuBeatz, ​Macshooter and Klimperboy, who provide a booming soundtrack for Baby to go in over with a slow flow.

"I provide for you, never lie to you/Keep you out of the mix/Baby you will never be involved," he raps on the chorus. "Got me wide open, we been vibin'/A couple insecurities, I even fell in love with all your flaws/You know I'm always workin' but I answer all your calls/Ain't no hidden motives, I be doin' it just because/Got me wide open, we been vibin'/A couple insecurities, I even fell in love with all your flaws."

Lil Baby in Album Mode

Lil Baby is prepping his first album since 2022's It's Only Me. Last December, he confirmed he was finishing up the highly anticipated project before releasing the single "Crazy" the same month. In August, he announced on Instagram that he was 80 percent done with the project. He's continued to collab with artists like Bossman Dlow, Central Cee and 4batz.

Earlier this week, Baby was spotted in the studio with Young Thug, Future and Travis Scott. On Wednesday (Nov. 13.), he announced he was dropping two new tracks and his album is on the way. On Thursday (Nov. 14), he released the Wheezy Outta Here and Sean Momberger-produced track "5AM." The video for the song reveals the title to Baby's upcoming album, which will be called WHAM, which stands for "who hard as me."

Check out Lil Baby's new song "Insecurities" below.

Listen to Lil Baby's "Insecurities"

Listen to Lil Baby's "5AM"