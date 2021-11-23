Key Glock Releases Statement Following Young Dolph’s Death, Says He’s Lost and His Heart Is Torn

Key Glock has released a heartfelt statement on the death of Young Dolph.

Glock, who is Dolph's cousin and also signed to the late rapper's Paper Route Empire label, shared a carousel of images on Instagram last night (Nov. 22) that featured his family member and frequent collaborator. The photos date back to Glock's childhood to present day adulthood, when they've worked on music together.

In the caption, the 24-year-old rapper wrote, "Damn bro, im LOST my heart is torn my brain bout to explode it HURTS when I breathe..why you leave me so soon?? I’ll never be the same, you was my lefthand man,my brother,my cousin,my mentor and drank partner for the past 2 years I been taking LOSS AFTER LOSS and still can’t understand whyFirst, it was my pops then my auntie then my grandma and now YOU!!."

He continued: "I know we can’t question GOD but GOD why?! There’s nothing no one can do or say to bring you back and that shit just eats me up by the second!! Nigga you was Phil Jackson and I was yo MJ Remember I told you I got yo back no matter what?? I GUARANTEE THAT!! Words really can’t explain how I truly feel right now.. I’m sick to my stomach bruh!! Peace ain’t even working.. all I see is DARKNESS, only GOD knows how much you meant to me #LongLiveDOLPH#PlugBestfriend #Dum&Dummer #THEMniggas #FamilyNOTfriends #PaperRoute4Life."

Key Glock shared via social media on Sunday (Nov. 21) that he isn't holding up very well following Dolph's death.

"STOP asking me if I'm OK knowing damn well I ain't," he said.

On Nov. 17, Young Dolph was shot and killed while visiting Makeda's Homemade Cookies in his hometown of Memphis.

As of reporting time, no arrests have been made, but there have been developments in Dolph's tragic murder. The Memphis Police Department have revealed images of the alleged suspects in connection to Young Dolph's killing as well as photos of the suspected vehicle used in the crime—a white Mercedes-Benz—which was spotted at the scene in the parking lot of the cookie shop just feet away from Dolph's camouflage-colored Corvette.

Authorities believe this car was also used in a shooting in Covington, Tenn.—less than an hour away from Memphis—earlier this month, which left two women critically injured. One of the women succumbed to her injuries last week.

Over the weekend, a man was killed near the home where law enforcement recovered the suspected vehicle. It's unclear if the man's murder is connected to Young Dolph's killing.

Key Glock and Young Dolph's close relationship was felt in their chemistry, both on and off their records. In 2019, they released their joint album, Dum and Dummer, and in March of this year, they dropped the follow-up, Dum and Dummer 2.