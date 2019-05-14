Key Glock Arrested on Felony Firearm, Marijuana Possession Charges

UPDATE: On Tuesday afternoon (May 14), Key Glock was released from jail. Walking out of the Miami-Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation Department, Glock clutched a newspaper as he flashed a smile and made his way out.

You can see video of him leaving the facility for yourself below.

ORIGINAL STORY:

After a video of police detaining Key Glock in Miami surfaced on Monday evening (May 13), XXL has confirmed the rapper was arrested yesterday.

According to his entry in Florida's Miami-Dade County inmate database, Key Glock, born Markeyvius Cathey, was charged with carrying a concealed firearm, possession of marijuana over 20 grams and "cannabis poss more than 20 gr/armed," according to the inmate information. The bond for the first two charges is $5,000 each, while the last, which appears to be a charge of having more than 20 grams of marijuana while armed, is set at $7,500.

In the state of Florida, the first two charges are prosecuted as third-degree felonies. So Glock could be looking at serious time if he is convicted.

At press time, it's unclear what led up to the arrest, but in previously-released footage of the arrest, the Memphis rapper can be seen sitting on the sidewalk next to another man—presumably a member of his entourage—before he's taken away in cuffs. One onlooker shouted "Free Key!" as the rapper was escorted away.

Key Glock is one of a handful of artists who were arrested in Florida over the weekend. Both Kodak Black and JayDaYoungan, two artists who were in the state to perform at 2019 Rolling Loud, were arrested in separate instances on Saturday (May 11). Kodak was arrested for allegedly lying on his application to purchase a firearm, while Jay was hit with felony drug possession. The latter was released the following day, but Kodak remains behind bars with a bail hearing set for Wednesday (May 15).

You can view Key Glock's arrest information below.

Inmate Search