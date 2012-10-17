Happy Birthday to Wyclef Jean

It's been another eventful year for Wyclef Jean. The former member of the Fugees, who has had closer ties to political and humanitarian efforts than music lately, continued in his efforts to improve his country's conditions. Further details have been documented on his recently released autobiography Purpose: An Immigrant’s Story, which expands on Jean's past attempt at politics in the 2010 presidential election of Haiti, his nonprofit charity Yele, and the publicized relationship between him and Lauryn Hill.

Though Jean has been put under scrutiny for the validity of his charity Yele not too long ago, it's for sure the hip-hop legend has nothing but good intentions for the betterment of his homeland.

XXL would like to wish the hip-hop great a happy 40th birthday.