G-Dep Released From Prison 13 Years After Confessing to Unsolved Murder

G-Dep is a free man 13 years after turning himself in to the police, and confessing to an unsolved murder.

G-Dep Released From Prison

On Thursday (April 4), G-Dep was released from prison after serving 13 years for a murder he committed in 1993. In video of the Harlem rapper being released, which can be seen below, he is greeted by a group of friends and family. He exchanges hugs and pleasantries with the assembled group who is elated to see him free for the first time in over a dozen years. According to TMZ, the rapper was released on a Limited Credit Time Allowance program, which "allows eligible inmates a six-month credit on their existing sentences."

The former Bad Boy rapper's release comes three months after he was granted clemency by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.

G-Dep Serves 13 Years After Admitting to Cold Case Murder

In December of 2010, G-Dep walked into a New York City police precinct and confessed to the murder of John Henkel whom G-Dep admitted he shot and killed during a botched robbery in 1993. G-Dep, born Trevell Coleman, pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 15 years in prison in May of 2012.

See the video of G-Dep being greeted by friends and family as he is released from prison below.

