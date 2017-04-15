Funkmaster Flex Wants Someone to Step in Between Casanova and Troy Ave

Funkmaster Flex seems to think the friction between Brooklyn rappers Casanova and Troy Ave might cause people to get hurt if someone doesn't step in to quell the situation.

The Hot 97 DJ offered his two cents on the matter between the Taxstone affiliate and the BSB rapper, on social media. "Other people need to step in between these idiots @Casanova_2x @TroyAve," Flex tweeted. "Before 2 more people are lost?????," he added.

Last week, Cas took the liberty of clowning Troy's assertion that he was the second coming of Tupac, as told to The Breakfast Club. Hopping on Instagram, the “Don’t Run” rapper posted a video of himself acting like he’s Troy Ave hilariously telling the story of his Christmas Day shooting. “NEW PAC 😏😩MORE LIKE THE NEW SOULJA BOY 😂😩YOU MAKING ME SHLEEPY,” he captioned the video.

Cas' affiliation with podcaster Taxstone, who is accused of being involved in the shooting that left Troy Ave wounded last year, is possibly what has Flex feeling like this issue could get deeper.

Flex might have his own confrontation to tend to - though it is one that is a lot more less likely to end in violence. Swizz Beatz is trying to set up a DJ battle between Flex and rival radio record spinner, DJ Clue.

Check out Flex's tweets below.

