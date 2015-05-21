Nike has teamed up again with Hiroshi Fujiwara of fragment design to create another incredible collaboration. This time around on the Nike Air Trainer 1 Mid.

The NikeLab project is the third collab between Fujiwara and the Swoosh, following the successful launches of the Nike Sock Dart and and the Air Jordan 1 High. The latest fragment design x Nike collaboration will see a release of two Air Trainer 1 Mid silhouettes inspired by the brick red clay of the Paris tennis courts.

The fragment design x Nike Air Trainer 1 Mid Low is now available in Paris at the NikeLab in Paris, and the pack will see a U.S. release later this summer. Stay tuned with XXL for a release date on this pack.

