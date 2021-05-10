DMX Posthumous Album Exodus to Be Released This Month

It looks like we will be getting DMX's posthumous album before the end of the month.

On Monday (May 10), one month after X's passing, Def Jam Recordings announced via Twitter that the Yonkers, N.Y. MC's last album, Exodus, is coming out on May 28. "The legacy continues. EXODUS 5/28," the tweet simply reads. A photo of the rapper is attached. DMX's Instagram account also confirmed the news with the same photo and caption.

Swizz Beatz will be executive producing the LP. “My brother X was one of the most pure and rare souls I’ve ever met," Swizzy said in a statement. "He lived his life dedicated to his family and music. Most of all, he was generous with his giving and loved his fans beyond measure. This album, X couldn’t wait for his fans all around the world to hear and show just how much he valued each and every single person that has supported him unconditionally.”

This will be DMX's eighth solo studio album. He spent a lot of time last year in Nashville, Tenn. completing the project before his tragic death. Last summer, he revealed the album was coming soon. Earlier this year, X revealed details of the offering, his first official release since 2012's Undisputed, during an interview on the Drink Champs Podcast. "I got uh, Griselda boys, Pop Smoke," X said about the forthcoming LP. "That's what type of new I'm doing."

X reunited with Def Jam, his first major label home, in 2019, and has been prepping this project since then. Sadly, DMX died on April 9, following a week-long battler on life support after suffering a heart attack brought on by an alleged drug overdose at his home on April 2.

A public memorial was held for the beloved rapper at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y on April 24, which was attended by thousands. He was laid to rest the following day at a private ceremony.

