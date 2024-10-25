DJ Clark Kent Dead at 58 Following Battle With Colon Cancer

DJ Clark Kent has passed away at the reported age of 58 following a battle with colon cancer.

On Friday (Oct. 25), a message posted by the beloved record spinner's family on Clark's Instagram announced his untimely death.

"It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of the beloved Rodolfo A. Franklin, known to the world as DJ Clark Kent," the message starts below. "Clark passed away Thursday evening surrounded by his devoted wife Kesha, daughter Kabriah and son Antonio."

"Clark quietly and valiantly fought a three-year battle with Colon Cancer, while continuing to share his gifts with the world," the statement continues. "The family is grateful for everyone’s love, support and prayers during this time and ask for privacy as they process this immense loss."

Clark's contemporaries shared kind thoughts for the DJ in the comment section of the post.

"I have known you since i was 13," Pete Rock wrote. "Taking the train all the way to brooklyn just to come practice and dj with you. From rooftop union square latin quarter & madison square garden hanging out with. DJing on the radio with you. You showing me dj routines in my house in the basement. i knew you was the right person to be around if i wanted to sharpen my skills. Thank you for all that you have taught me fam and the special memories but i am heartbroken fam but you accoplished so much then went off to be one of brooklyns finest producers ever. Rest In Power champ. You just around me now in a different form angel. Respect 4ever Champ."

"Damn," DJ Kid Capri typed. "My brother is gone, it has been an honor to know him, our talks I will cherish forever, he was one of a kind, and the world has lost a great one,, peaceful journey my brother."

Clark's death comes after premature rumors of his passing were spread on social media last week.

DJ Clark Kent was a stalwart in the hip-hop community. In addition to being one hip-hop's elite record spinners, he also produced classic records like Jay-Z's "Brooklyn's Finest," The Notorious B.I.G.'s "Sky's the Limit" and Junior M.A.F.I.A.'s "Player's Anthem." He was also an avid shoe collector.

