Detroit Teacher Fired for Being a Rapper and She’s Got a Viral Video Now

A Detroit high school teacher was allegedly fired for being a rapper, and now she's got a viral music video as she reveals what happened.

Detroit Teacher Allegedly Fired for Being a Rapper

On March 15, a Detroit teacher named Domonique Brown, who goes by the rap name Drippin Honey, announced on her TikTok account that she had been let go from her job as a teacher due to a parent's complaint about the rap career. The parent allegedly complained multiple times to the school after Brown released her song, "Drippin 101," in October of 2023.

The rapper also shared the statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, on March 17. "Recently, I was forced to leave my position due to me being a Rapper," Drippin Honey wrote. "A single parent’s disapproval led to my dismissal. The parent wished to stay Anonymous after contacting my job for months, I’ve been dealing with this since I dropped 'Drippin 101' in October."

She continued, "5 months later Meetings after meetings defending my involvement in the music industry I was asked to erase all my content that’s when I knew I HAVE TO BET ON MYSELF CUZ NOBODY WILL IF I DONT."

After she was fired, Drippin Honey then released the music video for "Drippin 101" on March 13. The song appears on her Honey Economics EP, released in January. The rhymer claims the visual features her own students. In the music video, a student is seen wearing a shirt from Taylor Preparatory High School, though it hasn't been confirmed that is where Brown was let go from. As of March 18, the music video has more than 235,000 likes on TikTok, as well as over 2,400 views on YouTube.

Detroit Teacher Provides Statement to XXL

When reached for comment about the firing, Drippin Honey provided a statement to XXL. The former U.S. history teacher who graduated from the University of Memphis has been teaching for seven years. Drippin Honey confirmed she was "removed" from the school, but would not name the place she worked at. She also confirmed that the children in the music video were her students,

"I have over 320 parent and students signatures who sign a petition for me that the parents started, who they found out about my removal," Drippin Honey tells XXL. "After I was removed, I walked out and had my camera girl outside waiting. As a Black history teacher, I provided something powerful and meaningful to those kids."

She added that she's "currently speaking with a lawyer" about her removal.

XXL has reached out to Taylor Preparatory High School for further comment.

Take a look at Drippin Honey's statements on Twitter and her "Drippin 101" music video below.

Watch Drippin Honey's "Drippin 101" Video