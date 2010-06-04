Damon Dash Sued by Ex for $1 Mil

Damon Dash’s ex is seeking $1 million in court alleging that the hip-hop mogul gave their son an unwanted taste of the hard knock life.

Ex-girlfriend Linda Williams’ attorneys allege that the former Roc-A-Fella co-CEO harassed and threatened the two’s 17 year-old son, Damon Jr., and lied to the NYPD according to a report by New York’s Daily News.

Dash is being accused of holding the teen in his apartment against his will after finding him deejaying in a New York nightclub. Williams is seeking compensatory damages for the incident and also claims that the Harlem-bred entrepreneur provided false testimony in court, which prevented her from getting a restraining order against him.

After splitting with Williams, Dash had high-profile relationships with singer Aaliyah before her 2001 passing and fashion designer Rachel Ray, the mother of his two daughters Ava and Talullah, until their 2009 divorce.

Dash, who last month announced that he was resurrecting Roc-A-Fella records, which he co-founded along with Jay-Z and business partner Kareem “Biggs” Burke in the mid-1990’s, has seen his fair share of legal and financial woes since parting ways with Jay and the Roc-A-Fella name in 2004. —Calvin Stovall