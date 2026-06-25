Details of Chuckyy’s Arrest Describe Police Breaking Window to Remove Him From Vehicle, Finding Loaded Gun and $60,000

Details of Chuckyy's arrest describe police breaking a window to remove him from his vehicle, finding a loaded gun and $60,000 in cash.

According to a proffer letter obtained by XXL from prosecutors at the Cook County State's Attorney's Office on Thursday (June 25), Chuckyy was arrested in Chicago on Monday (June 22) after a wild incident that included police smashing a window to pull the rapper out of the vehicle, discovering a loaded firearm and more. The letter explains how the Windy City rapper was placed into custody.

Apparently, the Strategic Deployment Support Center (SDSC), which uses video surveillance and live data to help officers locate and respond to crime in the city, observed a man with a gun, presumably Chuckyy, and that he hid the weapon inside a black BMW. When police arrived on the scene, the rapper allegedly jumped into the rear passenger seat of the BMW and wouldn't talk to them. When officers ordered Chuckyy and another person in the vehicle to step out, Chuckyy refused.

Suspecting the rapper was carrying a weapon, authorities used a window punch tool to smash the window and successfully extracted him from the BMW. As a group of onlookers gathered, police waited for backup so they could continue their investigation.

After placing Chuckyy in custody, police searched the vehicle and discovered a Glock 26 9mm semiautomatic pistol equipped with a laser sight beneath the front passenger seat, which contained a live round. Additionally, police seized a blue zippered pouch containing $60,000 in cash.

Upon further inspection, police also found out that Chuckyy doesn't have a valid Firearm Owner's Identification (FOID) card or a Concealed Carry License (CCL) to legally carry a gun in the state of Illinois.

The proffer letter didn't disclosed the specific charges Chuckyy was arrested for at the time of the incident.

XXL has reached out to the Cook County State's Attorney's Office for comment.

As previously reported, Chuckyy was arrested on undisclosed charges. The 20-year-old rapper, born Charles Edward Davis, was booked at the Cook County jail on Tuesday (June 23) and is currently being held without bond. His next court date is scheduled for Monday (June 29).

XXL has reached out to Chuckky's rep for comment.

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