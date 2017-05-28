Chance The Rapper Says He Would Never Run for Office

Chance The Rapper is a man of the people. But he's no politician. Chano is the cover story subject of Ebony magazine's June issue, where he revealed he has no desire to run for any office, despite the urging of some hopeful Chicago residents.

“I would never run for any office or government position,” he said. “I’m not into it. I think politics is a reason why a lot of stuff doesn’t get done. There’s a lot of favors, and a lot of people are held back by their intentions of being re-elected or the things that they owe their party or constituents."

Chance thinks the voice he has as an artist is just as important. "I think when you’re in my position as an artist, I can say what I want and talk about the issues that matter,” he added.

This should come as sad news to the campaign that was started last month in order to try to urge Chance to run for mayor of Chicago.

The site chano4mayor.com, had been pushing hard for Chance to consider putting his name on the ballot. “Rahm Emanuel has been in office since 2011,” reads the site. “In that time we’ve seen the closure of 50 public schools, the largest in history. The city shut down 6 of its 12 mental health clinics. The Department of Justice found a pattern of civil rights violations by the Chicago Police Department, including but not limited to the murder of Laquan McDonald. It’s time for change.”

It's easy to see why people think Chance would make a good choice. CTR is constantly donating and giving back to the city. In March, he was named by Fortune magazine as one of the 50 Greatest World Leaders.

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