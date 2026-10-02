Chance The Rapper Considers Changing His Rap Name

Chance The Rapper is strongly considering dropping the first part of his name and just going by The Rapper.

Appearing on an episode of Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday's Tea Time podcast that was published on Thursday (Oct. 1), Chance revealed that people have pushed him to drop "The Rapper" from his rap moniker over the years, but he feels strongly about doing the opposite.

"I'm gonna take off the 'Chance,'" he said. "I just wanna be The Rapper. It's been something that I've been thinking about a lot. I just really love the art form. I really love words. I think the greatest rappers like myself are etymologists and linguists at heart, people that really just love language. And so the writing part of it, the performance part of it, is so much of my identity.

"I wanna carry rap the same way that rap has carried me through life," he added.

And as far as the "Chance" part goes, he explained, "I give a lot of vulnerability and looks into my life, what's going on in my life, relationships, just my whole self sometimes. And I don't love that as much now as I love just working within the genre and attacking things that aren't necessarily so close to me sometimes."

The Chicago native is currently in the midst of a tour for the 10-year anniversary of his Coloring Book album.

Check out Chance on the Tea Time podcast below. The conversation about the name change happens around the 20:41 mark.

Watch Chance The Rapper Discuss His Possible Name Change

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