Cha Ching: The Five Best Coin Pouches to Purchase this Spring

Coin pouches may have been championed nearly a decade ago, but just like everything else in fashion land, they're making a comeback. The dangling little purses that's been sported on the belts of rappers from Lil Wayne to Kanye West, Fabolous and more— since the trend's emergence back in 2006— looks to be making a return thanks to the amount of varied styles available at streetwear and high-end retail spots. If you're thinking about adding one of these to your gear, look no further as we give you the The Five Best Coin Pouches to Cop this Spring.

Control Bear Coin Case

Price: $169

Jerome Oliver Jones' Keychain Coin Pouch *Leather/Suedes*

Price: $60

Play Cloths' Mars Circle Coin Pouch

Price: $38

Bape's 1st Camo Coin Case

Price: $90

Louis Vuitton's Zippy Coin Purse

Price: $430