Cam’ron Talks Future Projects, Says “Curb Your Enthusiasm” Style Show Still In The Works

One day after rocking out to a sold out crowd in his New York hometown in promotion of his upcoming comeback CD, Cam’ron chopped it up with XXLMag.com about his future plans.

In 2006, after the Dipset Don dropped his last album, Killa Season he took some time off telling XXL that he needed to help his ailing mother who suffered three back-to-back strokes. But now he promises to stay in the limelight for the months that follow the release of Crime Pays.

“I got a movie coming out in the second week in July called The Bakery, and we’re gonna re-release the album with that, it’ll have a few new songs on it,” he told XXLMag.com. "Then I have this U.N. album coming out with my new artist that comes out in September,” he continued, speaking of his new group, which includes up-and-coming rapper Vato that Cam brought out at Monday night’s (May 4) show at the Highline Ballroom. “Killa Season [2] the movie comes out in October, then I’m gonna put out another album in December.”

With such a busy year ahead of him, XXL asked Cam if the Curb Your Enthusiasm style reality show, he told us about last February, is still in the works.

“I’m still doing it but what it is I just negotiated these deals for the movies like the movies is definite and I don’t wanna take away from the movies,” he explained. “So if we find time to do that, it's not dead and I don’t wanna say it's on the backburner but if we can find time between the schedule that we working with now than hell yeah, but it's still definitely going on a million percent.”

Crime Pays, Cam’s first studio album in three years, hits shelves and online outlets this Tuesday (May 12). – Elan Mancini with reporting by Vanessa Satten