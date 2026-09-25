People Are Shocked by Bubba Sparxxx’s Appearance After Seeing His Drastic Weight Loss

Bubba Sparxxx is going viral for his drastic weight loss after people are just now realizing how different he looks.

On Wednesday (Sept. 23), the Georgia-bred rapper shared a video on Instagram, rapping to his 2001 smash hit "Ugly" and garnering an immediate reaction from fans and the internet. Obviously he'll look different compared to 25 years prior, but people were pleasantly surprised to discover how well he'd aged with losing weight and growing a beard. A scroll back on his page shows he debuted his slimmed-down look around 2024.

"I don't remember Bubba Sparxxx lookin like this?????? IM TRIPPIN?!?!?!!!? Lmaoooo," one person wrote on X.

"I would’ve bought the album if he looked like this," another person responded.

Someone else said, "Whatt Bubba looked like a guy that ate hot dogs everyday. This him now??"

As of this writing, the Instagram post has garnered 3 million views and nearly 16,000 comments in just under 48 hours. For perspective, his other posts tend to land anywhere from 30,000 views to 300,000 views, making for quite a contrast.

Bubba Sparxxx broke out in 2001 with the aforementioned "Ugly," which peaked at No. 15 on the Billboard Hot 100. He dropped his debut album Dark Days, Bright Nights shortly after and followed with his sophomore album Deliverance two years later. He had another huge hit with "Ms. New Booty" in 2006 but went independent in the years to follow, which made for a much lower profile.

In recent years, Bubba has largely remained under the radar but continues to drop music independently, including his 2026 album In Case You Missed It, as well as appearing on Drink Champs in August.

Check out how Bubba Sparxxx looks now along with people's reactions below.

See Bubba Sparxxx Revisit His Hit 'Ugly' After 25 Years

See Reactions to How Bubba Sparxxx Looks Today