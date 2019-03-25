Boogie’s Pitch for 2019 XXL Freshman

Before the 2019 XXL Freshman class will be revealed this summer, the Freshman hopefuls are here to show and prove why they deserve a spot in this year’s class. The 10th Spot voting will launch on March 25, which means hip-hop's rising newcomers are vying for a spot on the 2019 XXL Freshman cover.

Boogie gets busy. And he has the track record and cosigns to prove it. Coming straight outta Compton, the West Cost rapper has been proving his mettle in the rap game since the release of his 2014 mixtape, Thirst 48. The turnt 2015 single “Oh My,” produced by Jahlil Beats, put the 29-year-old lyricist on the map for many rap fans and earned him a deal with Interscope Records the same year.

Following the 2016 release of Thirst 48 Pt. 2, Boogie got an even bigger shot when the rap god himself, Eminem, recruited the pristine rhymer with multiple flows to Shady Records in 2017. Joey BadA$$ tapped Boog for his The Amerikkkana Tour in spring 2018. In January of this year, he dropped his ambitious debut album, Everythings for Sale, with assists from Em, 6lack, J.I.D and more. The Eminem feature "Rainy Days" peaked at No. 13 on Billboard's R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales chart. Boogie is active.

