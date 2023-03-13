Black Milk Releases Popular Demand Album – Today in Hip-Hop

XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:

March 13, 2007: In October of 2005, Black Milk released his debut album, Sound of the City, to critical praise from both fans and critics alike. Two years later, he dropped his second project, Popular Demand, via Fat Beats, on this day in 2007.

Black Milk, born Curtis Eugene Cross, is a versatile producer-rapper from Detroit who is known for his soul-sample beats and bold drums. His second album, Popular Demand, is a 16-song collection of pure beats and rhymes. The LP elicited justifiable comparisons to the late and great J Dilla, whom Black has worked with on various Slum Village projects.

Standout tracks on the album include the first single "Sound the Alarm" featuring Guilty Simpson. On the song, Black stakes his claim as the most talented producer coming out of the Motor City. On the orchestral hip-hop banger "Three+Sum," the 39-year-old studio wizard details two ménage à trois sessions with some female acquaintances. Additionally, tracks like "One Song" and "Go Gone" not only feature Black's infectious soulful beats, but his impressive lyrical skills as well.

With his Popular Demand album, Black Milk represented his hometown of Detroit proudly.

"Being from Detroit, as a musician, as an artist, I feel like it’s one of those things where I’m pretty lucky," he told Red Bull Academy in 2018. "I’m kind of fortunate to come from that city, ’cause as [an] artist I feel like it has probably the richest music history out of any city in the world. …There’s no other place I would rather be from. That Detroit pride is always there."

Check out tracks from Black Milk's Popular Demand album below.

Watch Black Milk's "Sound the Alarm" Video Below

Listen to Black Milk's "Three+Sum" Song Below