Belly Celebrates His 33rd Birthday by Smoking a Gigantic Blunt

Most people try to do it big for their birthday. But Roc Nation rapper Belly took that way of thinking literally to celebrate his born day by smoking a human calf-sized joint for his 33rd year on Earth.

Footage has surfaced of the Canadian MC at a private mansion party puffing on the THC-filled scepter. And he appears to be having a good ol' time. In one video, he dances with the gargantuan L and even knights his homeboy who is standing nearby.

Drake and French Montana showed up to give their support, though it's not for certain whether they partook in the reefer madness.

Since inking a deal with the Roc in 2015, Belly has been carrying his own weight. In November, he dropped the project InZombia, and has plans on putting out an LP this year. "I’ve been working on an album, just stashing certain songs, vibes and ideas along the way because I kind of have an idea about how my album will sound so I just have been really stockpiling everything that I need to make it happen," he told XXL earlier this year. "I’m already working on the album."

Belly will be hitting the road on The Weeknd's Starboy: Legends of the Fall Tour, later this month. The show kicks off April 25 in Vancouver and hits up 27 cites throughout April and May, finally closing out on June 9 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The show will touch down in towns like Los Angeles, Houston, Atlanta, New Orleans, Chicago, Detroit and New York. Peep the full list of tour dates here.

Check out footage of the gigantic spliff below.

