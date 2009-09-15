Beanie Sigel Fails to Appear in Court, Warrant Issued for Arrest

Beanie Sigel is in hot water once again. The Philadelphia-bred rapper missed a mandatory court date yesterday for a drug possession case causing a judge to offer a bench warrant for his arrest.

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer Burlington County muicipal court Judge Gregory McCloskey issued the warrant after Beans decided not to show.

As previously reported Sigel was arrested in August for marijuana possession on his way to a concert at nearby tavern, Kelly’s Bar.

Beans recently released a new CD, his first since 2007’s The Focus, on September 1. The disc, titled The Broad Street Bully, was released independently on Siccness Records and is described by label head Nemo Mitchell as more of a “mixtape” than a full-fledged studio album. –Elan Mancini