Beanie Sigel Arrested for Drug Possession

Philadelphia rapper Beanie Sigel was arrested and charged with marijuana possession in New Jersey, early Sunday morning (August 16) reports the Burlington County Times.

According to the paper, Beans was on his way to perform at a private event at local tavern, Kelly’s Bar, at 12:44 a.m. on Sunday when he was stopped by authorites for possession of under 50 grams. Two other men, Karl S. ,Dargan and Justin S. Gaines, were also charged. None of the three men are believed to be in jail as of press time.

Sigel has a long history of arrests including weapons possession and parole violation charges. Back in 2005 he was acquitted of murder charges for a shooting that occurred in West Philadelphia.

As XXLMag.com previously reported Beans has a new CD coming out on September 1. The disc, titled The Broad Street Bully, will be released independently on Siccness Records and is described by label head Nemo Mitchell as more of a “mixtape” than a full-fledged studio album. –Elan Mancini