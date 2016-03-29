ASAP Twelvy Teases ‘2127301090’ Mixtape

Back in Sept. 2014, A$AP Yams declared on his legendary Tumblr page that A$AP Twelvy's had "the best NY rap album I heard in years." Since then, 2-12 Mel has dropped loosies but has kept fans of his gritty street tales waiting for a full project. At the top of 2016, Twelvy declared that it's his "Last Year Being Broke" and is following through on that promise with the announcement of his mixtape, 2127301090.

Twelvy posted the cover for the tape on his Instagram page along with "coming soon" and 18 months after Yams' statement, it appears we'll finally get to hear a full-length project from one of the more underrated MCs in New York right now.

The A$AP capo is currently on tour with Flatbush Zombies for their extensive 3001: A Laced Odyssey run. While he holds it down stateside, fellow A$AP member A$AP Nast is gearing up to go overseas for a Euro tour that will hit the United Kingdom, Portugal, France and more. Check out the dates for both tours below.

March 29 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

March 30 — Columbus, OH @ Park Street Saloon

March 31 — Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

April 1 — Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

April 2 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

April 3 — Urbana, IL @ Canopy Club

April 6 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

April 7 — Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s

April 8 — Iowa City, IA @ Blue Moose Tap House

April 9 — Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

April 10 — Columbia, MO @ The Blue Note

April 12 — Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater

April 14-15 — Denver, CO @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

April 16 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

April 17 — Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House

April 19 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

April 20 — Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory Concert House

April 21 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

April 22 — Eugene, OR @ Wow Hall

April 24 — San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom

April 25 — Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

April 27 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

April 29 — Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

April 30 — San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

May 1 — Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee

May 3 — Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theatre

May 5 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Music Hall

May 6 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s

May 7 — San Antonio, TX @ Alamo City Music Hall

May 8 — Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

May 10 — St. Petersburg, FL @ State Theatre

May 11 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution

May 12 — Orlando, FL @ The Beacham Theatre

May 13 — Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade – Heaven Stage

May 14 — Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre

May 15 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

May 17 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

May 24-25– New York, NY @ Webster Hall

30 Albums That Will Make You Appreciate Hip-Hop