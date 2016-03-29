ASAP Twelvy Teases ‘2127301090’ Mixtape
Back in Sept. 2014, A$AP Yams declared on his legendary Tumblr page that A$AP Twelvy's had "the best NY rap album I heard in years." Since then, 2-12 Mel has dropped loosies but has kept fans of his gritty street tales waiting for a full project. At the top of 2016, Twelvy declared that it's his "Last Year Being Broke" and is following through on that promise with the announcement of his mixtape, 2127301090.
Twelvy posted the cover for the tape on his Instagram page along with "coming soon" and 18 months after Yams' statement, it appears we'll finally get to hear a full-length project from one of the more underrated MCs in New York right now.
The A$AP capo is currently on tour with Flatbush Zombies for their extensive 3001: A Laced Odyssey run. While he holds it down stateside, fellow A$AP member A$AP Nast is gearing up to go overseas for a Euro tour that will hit the United Kingdom, Portugal, France and more. Check out the dates for both tours below.
March 29 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
March 30 — Columbus, OH @ Park Street Saloon
March 31 — Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall
April 1 — Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
April 2 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
April 3 — Urbana, IL @ Canopy Club
April 6 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
April 7 — Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s
April 8 — Iowa City, IA @ Blue Moose Tap House
April 9 — Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
April 10 — Columbia, MO @ The Blue Note
April 12 — Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater
April 14-15 — Denver, CO @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
April 16 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
April 17 — Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House
April 19 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
April 20 — Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory Concert House
April 21 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
April 22 — Eugene, OR @ Wow Hall
April 24 — San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom
April 25 — Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst
April 27 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
April 29 — Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
April 30 — San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park
May 1 — Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee
May 3 — Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theatre
May 5 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Music Hall
May 6 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s
May 7 — San Antonio, TX @ Alamo City Music Hall
May 8 — Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
May 10 — St. Petersburg, FL @ State Theatre
May 11 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution
May 12 — Orlando, FL @ The Beacham Theatre
May 13 — Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade – Heaven Stage
May 14 — Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre
May 15 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
May 17 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
May 24-25– New York, NY @ Webster Hall
