Ab-Soul Will Teach Online Course About Songwriting, Flow and Emotional Expression

Ab-Soul is set to teach an online class where he will impart his unique writing process and share insights on songwriting, flow and emotional expression.

On Tuesday (May 9), HipHopDX reported that the online course by the Los Angeles rapper has been scheduled for May 24 at 7 p.m. EST. In a partnership with Mickey Factz's Pendulum Ink academy, the Top Dawg Entertainment member will not only share his thoughts on songwriting and emotional expression, but will also delve into the art of balancing the expectations of both Golden Era and contemporary fans in the music industry.

The online class led by Soulo will be interactive, offering a unique opportunity for up to 10 participants to directly engage with the artist and ask him questions about his songwriting process.

Following the debut of his online course, Soul is set to embark on his Intelligent Movement Tour starting on June 2, with initial stops in Canada before heading back to the U.S. for the rest of the tour dates.

In other news, TDE's CEO Anthony Tiffith, better known as "Top Dawg," has suggested the likelihood of Soulo's latest album HERBERT receiving a deluxe version, as well as the release of additional new music. On March 27, in response to a fan tweet asking what's next for Ab-Soul, Top Dawg replied with the following statement, "Deluxe and hopefully a new album in December."

You can sign up for Ab-Soul’s lecture on writing, flow and emotional process here, as well as find tickets to his Intelligent Movement Tour here.

Stream Ab-Soul's Latest Album HERBERT