10 Crewneck Sweaters You Should Own This Season The cold weather is here and while many dig into their closets to search for their crewneck sweaters from last year, others are hitting their nearest mall or preferred boutique to find the right sweater that's going to keep them warm and cozy during the low temperatures, but at the same time stylish and profiling. The crewneck sweater is an all American classic garment that has become a must-have item in every wardrobe. We rounded up 10 of our favorite crewneck sweaters by well-known streetwear brands that are now available for purchase.