10 Cam’ron Tracks With Killa Soul

Earlier this week Cam’ron leaked two new joints, “Fairytale,” a forgettable track featuring a hook by Avery Storm, and “Wanna Get,” a smooth, laid back cut that seemed to evoke classic Killa—a side of the Harlem rapper that listeners haven’t heard in years.

Surprisingly, the first song was produced by the Heatmakerz—Dipset’s duo of choice in the first half of the aughties (that's 2000's for the uninformed), known for chopppin' up sped-up '70s soul samples—yet the unidentified team behind “Wanna Get” were the one’s successful with bringing back Cam’s vintage sound, courtesy of Rose Royce’s contribution to the 1976 Car Wash soundtrack “I Wanna Get Next to You.”

Despite many critics dismissal of Cam’s outlandish lyrics, I happen to be a huge fan. But one of my favorite things about the Dipset Don (II) is his taste in instrumentals. Sure, he has his faults—I can’t stand when he uses those hi-hat happy numbers—but you just can’t front when Killa jumps on an old-school R&B loop. And dude’s got a catalog full of ’em. So in celebration of Cam’s return to form, I compiled a list of some of my favorites. Sit back, relax, and enjoy the smooth sailings.

Oh, and when you’re done with that, you can vote for the hottest sample. Trumpets please. —Jesse Gissen

"Weekend Girl"



"Get Down"





"Daydreaming"



"Harlem Streets"



"Love My Life"





"Soap Opera"



"Do Ya Thing (Remix)"



"More Reasons"





"Suga Duga"



"Oh What A Night"



