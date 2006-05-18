Young Jeezy Shows Jay Who The King Is

It’s official. Atlanta is the New New York. Sorry Slay and Green, you tried your best but Gotham is a city going nowhere. Jeezy, T.I.P. and Wayne are the new Biggie, Jay-Z and Nas. Luda’s the millennium Redman. It’s like 1995 all over again…but for those below the Dixie line. And everything that I’ve been saying on this blog about Jay-Z, Jeezy and fashion just got justified on this “Hustlin' (Remix)”.

One-Take Hov could’ve used a couple of dry run-throughs on his verse. He decided to come with his most lackluster verse in recent history on the wrong track at the wrong time.

“We don’t resort to violence, we on resorts and islands

With Linen Shorts and Shades ‘case they thought you was lying

My Louie Slippers, Polo Top

Linen Shorts So My Balls Don’t Get Hot”

I guess Jada was right, real men don’t play no homo.

At the end of the day, rap is a young man’s sport. Sometimes the new phenom gets the best of you. Kobe vs. Jordan at the 2002 All-Star Game. Lebron vs. The Pistons last night in Detroit. Snowman just came out swinging with 2 bar couplets and bunch lines that made Jay look out of touch and remind Rick Ross remember where he got his whole new style from:

“I Know Big Meech, The Real Big Meech

Its over for you clowns as soon as my nigga hits the streets”

“Hit the Dodge Out I Must’ve copped 6 Magnums

Marriott Suites I must’ve used 6 Magnums

Feds on my tail you know the boy 6 Flagging

Got A Testarossa Right, Took Them On A Coaster Ride

G-Mix, Remix Still Talking White Bricks

2 Million Records Sold And I’m Still Talking White Shit”

-The New King Of New York

“It ain’t no coincidence that my age is a kilo”

No Jay, its not.