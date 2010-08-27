Wyclef Jean for President! [AIM & Fire]

Wyclef Jean caused quite a stir earlier this month when he announced that he would be running for president of Haiti. In the weeks that followed, Jean faced a lot of backlash from critics, actor/activist Sean Penn and even his former Fugee’s partner-rhyme Pras about his political ambitions. Just last week the CEP, Haiti’s provincial election council, denied Clef’s bid to run for office, seemingly crushing the artist’s chances. XXL rounded up a group of respected music industry professionals—namely former editor for The Source and Vibe, Erik Parker, of MTV’s The Parker Report; esteemed writer Kris Ex; journalist Alvin “Aqua Boogie” Blanco; and editor for streetlevel.com, Andreas Hale, as well as XXL’s EIC Vanessa Satten and Wyclef Jean’s brother, entertainment lawyer Sam Jean, to speak on the topic over AOL Instant Messenger. Join the political carnival. —Jesse Gissen

Jesse Gissen: So I'd like to welcome everyone to this digital roundtable today - which we appropriately call AIM & Fire.

Jesse Gissen: I'd like to especially welcome Sam Jean, Clef's brother, for joining us at such a last minute notice.

Sam Jean: No problem. Glad to be here.

Jesse: As you all know, today's discussion is on Mr. Wyclef Jean and his ambitious prez campaign in Haiti.

Jesse: Now as you all are also aware the CEP, Haiti's electoral board has shut down his prez bid, which many are saying is because he hasn't lived in the country for the last five years which disqualifies him. Do you all think that's fair?

Kris Ex: I think it's legal, but not necessarily fair.

Jesse: How so?

Alvin “Aqua Boogie” Blanco: If you're going by the letter of the law it was fair but with dozens of candidates, were all of them accepted or rejected by the same set of rules?

Kris Ex: I find it very arbitrary that Haiti is being "constitutional" at this point.

Erik Parker: Also more importantly, what does that mean? I don't think anyone really thinks Clef can fight this thing.

Kris Ex: I think he's right to bring the issues to light.

Andreas Hale: That's my primary concern - the setting of rules for presidential candidates.

Sam Jean: And that is Clef's issue as well. Based on the requirements and based on past CEP rulings. And based on the candidates they allowed to run there are some inconsistencies there. And Clef's appeal is about bringing light to their standards and due process.

Aqua: We all know the US plays by its own rulebook.

Erik Parker: But this here is not really a US thing is it?

Kris Ex: Well, the US press is giving it a lot of ink.

Erik Parker: You can look far enough back and the US and the international community can be connected to all things. I think it is right that the US is giving it ink.

Jesse: Sean Penn is giving it a lot of ink.

Andreas: I'm with Erik on this. It's not about the US.

Kris Ex: Sean Penn is putting in a lot of work in Haiti

Erik Parker: I think Wyclef is right to use the US press to shame some members.

Kris Ex: He's the only candidate that had to run two campaigns.

Sam Jean: I think the decision of the CEP rests squarely with the CEP. The decision not to allow Clef to run was made by the political powers in Haiti. And they basically eliminated any candidate that they considered from the diaspora

Kris Ex: I find it hard to not look at this and say it's not a US thing in many ways.

Jesse: Do you think the CEP is scared that Clef will win.

Erik Parker: Maybe we should explore that more Jesse. Why don't they want Clef to run?

Sam Jean: I believe that the CEP was aware that if Clef ran he had the best chance of winning. He was leading in all the polls.

Aqua: how legit are these polls?

Kris Ex: I think that's an important point re: the polls. Not sure how accurate they are.

Sam Jean: It is Haiti. And these are not polls conducted by foreign news services.

Erik Parker: Is this a diaspora vs. Citizens? Or is it just usual power groups want to stay in power? Or both?

Aqua: I just can't see how even if Wyclef did get on the ticket that the numbers weren't going to get rigged, if he indeed would have won the popular vote.

Jesse: How old is the youngest member of the CEP. Is it an age thing? Young vs. old?

Sam Jean: We could debate the reliability of the numbers, but what is clear is that he was considered the frontrunner.

Kris Ex: Clef would have mobilized people to vote much in the way Obama did.

Erik Parker: Yes. He would have won.

Kris Ex: So the fact that he was ahead in the polls (reliable or not) speaks to his chances

Sam Jean: He was the clear favorite.

Kris Ex: He was the favorite by default because, really who was gonna vote for Sweet Micky not named Pras?

Aqua: Clef did say that he was drafted to run by the youth of Haiti and old guard regimes will fight the youth tooth and nail.

Sam Jean: Over 60% of the population is under the age of 26.

Kris Ex: And the other guys are grandfathered in crooks.

Sam Jean: Clef would have mobilized them to come out and vote.

Erik Parker: What does this say about the possibilities to fight corruption, what with all that money flowing now? Does this foreshadow what is to come?

Sam Jean: I think that since there is going to be some oversight in terms of how the money gets doled out corruption has a chance to be reduced.

Kris Ex: I think a BIG part of the reason the money isn't flowing in is a no confidence gesture towards the current administration.

Sam Jean: But that doesn't mean it will be eliminated.

Erik Parker: Good point Kris.

Kris Ex: I wouldn't give 5.2 billion to some guys on their way out, who were basically absent in the immediate aftermath.

Vanessa Satten: Yo yo yo.

Kris Ex: Hey V.

Andreas: So if this is the standard for rejection, what are we really arguing about here?

Kris Ex: We don't know if that's the reason for rejection

Aqua: The loose and suspect application of said standards.

Sam Jean: I don’t think they have actually given a real reason for Clef's rejection. They are letting the media say it’s because of residency. But we have reports that Clef was initially on the list of approved candidates and when his lawyers argued his case in front of the CEP they didn't mention residency.

Jesse: That’s a good point Sam that has gotten overlooked

Sam Jean: If they have rejected people like Raymond Joseph because of residency that's bizarre seeing that he is an ambassador to the US he couldn't possibly be reasonably expected to live in Haiti.

Erik Parker: I agree. Residency seems suspect.

Kris Ex: He lived in the Embassy, which is technically Haitian soil.

Sam Jean: Exactly. Kris.

Vanessa: What about the YELE Haiti money?

Kris Ex: I think the Yele money was handled carelessly in the past

Sam Jean: Let me address this issue with Yele funds, which I believe has gotten an undue amount of attention because of unsubstantiated rumors and because of Clef being the face of the charity.

Sam Jean: Clef has said repeatedly that mistakes where made. Accounting mistakes were made and took steps to rectify this situation.

Sam Jean: A new accountant was hired which specialized in non-for profits. An audit was done and Yele was given a clean bill of health.

Sam Jean: CNN Money even investigated the allegations and found there was nothing illegal.

Sam Jean: But as in most things, the appearance of impropriety is hard to shake.

Erik Parker: I have given to Yele Haiti and will continue to do so because I believe Clef when he says there were mistakes. But when you are running for president all of the investigation is fair.

Sam Jean: Of course they are...

Kris Ex: And I think it's good that Clef's coming in has reinvigorated discussion, which is necessary.

Sam Jean: What I find strange and interesting however, is that once Clef was considered out of the running everyone talked about what a great idea it was...

Aqua: Your financial matters will always come into question when running for any office. It’s a question he will have to answer repeatedly.

Sam Jean: The key is always attack the frontrunner and of course its naive on my part to hope that the media examines the remaining candidates with the same scrutiny Clef received.

Kris Ex: Outside of Parker (who was there) and Sam and I (who are Haitian), many people moved on

Aqua: I'm glad that when he announced he was running he presented himself as a legit candidate, not as a rapper with a far fetched dream.

Jesse: Sam, why do you think Pras spoke out against Clef's campaign?

Sam Jean: LOL.

Jesse: Pras compared him to Sarah Palin.

Sam Jean: Let me say this about Pras. Pras has the right to support anyone he wants as president of Haiti.

Aqua: Pras sounded hella bitter in that Vulture interview.

Kris Ex: Pras was quoting someone else, but, yeah, he did that with a silk glove.

Sam Jean: The fact that he supported Sweet Mickey says a lot about Pras and nothing about Mickey or Clef.

Vanessa: So we really think Clef would do good as prez of Haiti?

Andreas: I personally think Clef can bring just as much attention to Haiti as an individual out of the office than in the presidential seat. What I've noticed more than anything else is that Clef's run brought attention to a neglected situation.

Sam Jean: I supported him because I believed that.

Vanessa: Does bringing attention really bring the right change?

Kris Ex: I don't know if he would have done good, to be truthful, BUT he would have brought scrutiny to all of the money poised to flow in there.

Sam Jean: He had a vision for the youth, and a real vision for how to get Haiti moving forward.

Vanessa: How is it not just another rapper with an ego acting like he can make a difference on something bigger than him? Cause as we know - rappers can do anything anyone else can.

Sam Jean: Before you can change anything you have to bring attention to it. And being a rapper is not all Clef is.

Kris Ex: Well, the only person I trust less than a rapper is a politician.

Sam Jean: It's interesting how no one talks about Bono just being a rock star or Clint Eastwood just being a movie star.

Sam Jean: I live in a state where a man with no political experience was elected TWICE to be governor

Andreas: Am I saying that Clef would have been an outstanding president? No. That's a question only time can answer. But you have to educate and bring attention to neglected situations to see change in the long run.

Sam Jean: There seems to be this stance that a "RAPPER" has no business in politics, but a movie star does, or a teacher, or a fireman, or socialite.

Kris Ex: I think we do have to separate the activist from the celebrity all across the board.

Aqua: Say hypothetically Clef was elected, would he still be able to make a legit impact. Think of all the issues Obama is having getting legislation passed stateside.

Vanessa: My stance is that a rapper can't do just anything cause they think they can.

Kris Ex: I agree.

Sam Jean: You can say that about anyone. Clef wasn't going to run the country by himself.

Kris Ex: But the Governator is in control of the 5th largest economy in the world and Reagan was...

Andreas: It's not like Wyclef is Soulja Boy...

Sam Jean: LOL.

Vanessa: In our experience a lot of rappers think what everyone else is is shit and that they can do what everyone else can do cause they have 100,000 followers on Twitter.

Sam Jean: Haiti is a parliamentary system. The president is the head of state and the prime minister is charged with getting his agenda through the parliament.

Kris Ex: And the Parliament has veto power over the Prime Minister.

Erik Parker: The Prime minister sets the agenda.

Kris Ex: It's not like Clef would be king.

Sam Jean: I hear people lambast artist all the time for not being involved. All of a sudden a rapper decides to continue being involved in his country and people start saying, ‘Who does he think he is?’ Clef has done more for Haiti then any Haitian in the past 100 years

Andreas: This isn't about followers; this is about intentions. Wyclef didn't pop up and say he wanted to be president with no background on being active. I truly believe he has the best interests for the country in mind.

Jesse: This is true, but being involved and being president are two different things.

Vanessa: Exactly!

Sam Jean: But you can't say Clef is a Johnny come lately.

Jesse: Does anyone think the fact that Clef doesn't speak french is an issue.

Sam Jean: He was in Haiti BEFORE there were any cameras.

Vanessa: Yes!

Sam Jean: Let me answer that question. First of all 80% of the population doesn't speak French. 100% of the population speaks Creole. That's the language of Haiti. Clef speaks that language.

Aqua: Not knowing French seems like a cop out issue. Get a copy of Rosetta Stone, problem solved.

Jesse: People are arguing that his creole isn't exactly up to par.

Kris Ex: Clef speaks the language of the people in more ways than one. we can't argue against that.

Sam Jean: Those same people didn't complain when he put out a creole album out and sang all in creole. There have been criticisms of clef, BUT no Haitian I know has ever said when he speaks creole I don’t understand.

Vanessa: It just seems too easy to want to be president now.

Sam Jean: That's another red herring.

Erik Parker: I read a quote from someone about diasporas wanting to only be president. Never mayor or any lower position. Is this an issue of citizens feeling like the diaspora folks are always trying to big-foot their politics?

Sam Jean: Parker -- I don't think the average citizen thinks that. The average citizen doesn't have a place to sleep, or enough to eat or money to send their kids to school. The average Haitian welcomes a change.

Jesse: What's Clef's plan now -- will he try to run at the next election?

Sam Jean: That is a long time away. I think that Clef wants to continue to bring the spotlight to Haiti and he is going to continue to do so, by challenging the ruling of the CEP he is bringing light to the process.

Andreas: I think that is almost more important than being president. Almost.

Kris Ex: I think Sean Penn and Edwidge Danticat made good points about him using his voice.

Sam Jean: And clef has demonstrated that he cares about the country and he has a great opportunity to continue to do things for Haiti EVEN if he is not President as he has done for the last 15 years or so.

Aqua: I hope Wyclef continues to because running for President is out but there's plenty he can still do.

Kris Ex: But none of that means that we should ignore that what's going on right now is very arbitrary.

Jesse: What is the response to Wyclef’s new protest song in Haiti? Is it being played on the radio? Is it too early to know?

Sam Jean: It's being played 24/7 on Haitian radio.

Jesse: Wow

Andreas: Interesting

Sam Jean: And for most people who aren't Haitian, Haitians have a history of making political protest songs. So this song by Wyclef is in the vein of Haitian protest songs.

Kris Ex: Haitian Flex is dropping bombs on it?

Andreas: *dead*

Sam Jean: Ayiti Kay Slay is hurting em

Erik Parker: Let me propose this. Could it be a GOOD thing that Clef's candidacy was rejected? At the very least it would allow him to learn the politik of post-quake Haiti and build an infrastructure for diasporas or some more stable bridge. All while using his visibility to shine a light on corruption and such. This could be good, no?

Kris Ex: The truth is that song is more dangerous to the CEP than any legal action.

Jesse: How so?

Sam Jean: Parker -- I see the situation like you do. There are great positives that can come out of this for Haiti.

Kris Ex: Well, no one in Haiti is reading HuffPo or the Guardian.

Erik Parker: Music is the best communicator. Like hip-hop circa ’88.

Kris Ex: And co-sign a "YES" to EP's question. Especially when the infrastructure is what it is. People have to realize that Haiti is a place where "the people" still hold a lot of power.

Aqua: on another note I'd like to know Ex's thoughts on Pras' new group Axis.

Jesse: LOL

Sam Jean: LOL

Kris Ex: I'll let Sam answer that one.

Sam Jean: I have no knowledge of this group. I am sure they are working hard at their craft.

Kris Ex: Wow.

Sam Jean: I wish them all the success in the world.

Kris Ex: Sam Jean for president! Did you see that spin?

Sam Jean: No thanks.

Jesse: XXL endorses. Sam Jean for Prez!