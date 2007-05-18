Why is Cam’ron on vacation?

It was announced a couple of weeks ago that Jim Jones had kicked Cam'ron out of Dipset. I refrained from writing about it much at the time, since the initial report didn't come from a particularly reputable source, and there wasn't much in the way of substantive follow-up.

(You 'bags know I only engage in the finest of 60 Minutes-style journalism here at the Workout.)

Indeed the next day or whatever, some other dudes from Dipset went on the radio and claimed nothing of the sort had happened. So there was that. I haven't heard too much about the incident one way or the other ever since.

I was kinda surprised though that Cam'ron himself didn't bother to respond, especially given the allegations with regard to him getting beat up by Tru Life, not to mention the fact Cam is usually so quick to shoot some sort of YouTube video.

What gives?

I'm sure by now you've all seen the video of Cam'ron, supposedly on vacation, responding to Fiddy Cent's claim yesterday that Cam is in hiding for fear of getting the shit kicked out of him by Tru Life yet again.

If not, here it is, your moment of zen:

According to Cam'ron, the reason you haven't heard from him lately is because he's on vacation. That's all. As you can see in the clip, he's down in Florida, or somewhere where they have palm trees, getting rested up before busy promotion cycle for Courtesy Curtis begins.

As far as him being afraid to go outside, he sorta kinda suggests that he's avoiding Tru Life because he just got off probation and he's not trying to go back to jail. There's also a separate clip where he leans into the shot, as if to show that his eye isn't all that messed up, but I don't know. That shit looked pretty mangled to me.

Interestingly enough though, he doesn't mention shit about him being kicked out of Dipset, which you'd think would be more of a pressing issue. I mean, we already knew he got knocked the fuck out, but the situation between him and Jim Jones remains a mystery to this day. Based on the video, it didn't seem as if he brought anyone on vacation with him. Nullus?

If there's one thing Cam got right in this video, it's that it's going to be a hot summer. Whenever he gets done doing whatever it is he's doing and gets back to New York, he's going to have a shiteload of 'splaining to do, not to mention a few different issues that will need to be resolved.