Who’s Really Top 5?

Ever since Jada re-sparked the debate on the “Made You Look Remix”, one of Hip Hoppers favorite past times is arguing who is "Top 5" right now. Lots of names get thrown around in the on going debate: Jay-Z, Nas, Lil Wayne, T.I., Joe Budden, Lupe Fiasco, Pusha T, Chamillionaire, Eminem, Beanie Sigel, Game, Andre 3000, Fabolous, Young Buck, Jadakiss etc. All are current contenders for the ever changing slots and there are legitimate arguments both ways for each artist. The criteria I’m going by are lyrical ability, flow, content but most importantly relevance in the game today:

Jay-Z

Pro: He's Hov!

Con: He's Retired

Last Great Verse: "Go Crazy"

Nas

Pro: Best Alive Lyrically

Con: Uninspired and Somewhat Irrelevant

Last Great Verse: "Streets Disciple"

T.I.

Pro: King Of The South

Con: Inconsistent Lyrically

Last Great Verse: "I'm Talking To You" 3rd Verse

Lil’ Wayne

Pro: Dedication 2

Con: Gillie The Kid

Last Great Verse: "Hollywood Divorce"

Joe Budden

Pro: The "Dumb Out" Freestyle

Con: Complains Too Much

Last Great Verse: "Dumb Out"

Lupe

Pro: Incredibly Rhyme Schemes

Con: Don't know what he's talking about sometimes

Last Great Verse: "Hurt Me Soul" 2nd Verse

Pusha T

Pro: Currently The Better Half Of Rap's Best Group

Con: Haven't Heard Solo Songs

Last Great Verse: "Chevy Ridin Remix"

Chamillionaire

Pro: Dope For A Southern Guy

Con: Gets Monotonous

Last Great Verse: “Ridin Dirty H-Town Remix”

Eminem

Pro: On his best day the best pound for pound

Con: His last best day was in 2004

Last Great Verse: God Only Knows

Beanie Sigel

Pro: Modern Day Scarface

Con: Can't Stay Out Of Trouble

Last Great Verse: “Problem” Off Of DJ Khalid's Album

Game

Pro: Tenatious when attacked

Con: Name Dropping

Last Great Verse: "One Blood" First Verse"

Andre 3000

Pro: Still Amazing When He Decides To Rap

Con: More Of A Singer Than Rapper These Days

Last Great Verse: Something On Idlewood

Fabolous

Pro: Slick Wordplay And Metaphors

Con: No Substance

Last Great Verse: Freestyle Over "Wet Wipes"

Al Qaeda Jada

Pro: He's The Streets!

Con: 50 Seemed To Stunt His Progression

Last Great Verse: New Big Mike Freestyle

Cassidy

Pro: Battle tested

Con: Never Lived Up To His Potential on His Albums.

Last Great Verse: “It Is What It Is” 2nd Verse

I left out a lot of rappers due to irrelevance (Rakim), lack of lyricism (Young Jeezy) or because someone in their same clique is better (Styles P, Big Boi, Malice). So without further ado, here’s my order broken down 70’s vs. 80’s Babies:

70’s Baby Top 5 Right Now

1) Nasir Jones

2) Marshall Mathers

3) Dwayne Carter

4) Andre Benjamin

5) Common (don’t know his government name)

80’s Baby Top 5 Right Now

1) T.I.

2) Lupe Fiasco

3) Joe Budden

4) Cassidy

5) Game

Disclaimers: