Tim Westwood Charged With 15 Counts of Rape, Sexual Assault and Indecent Assault

Tim Westwood has been charged with 15 counts of rape, sexual assault and indecent assault.

On Thursday (Oct. 9), the Metropolitan Police announced via press release that the 68-year-old U.K. DJ is facing four counts of rape, nine counts of indecent assault and two counts of sexual assault. The cases involve seven women, with the earliest case dating back to 1983 and the most recent allegation being in 2016. The women's ages range from 17 at the time of the alleged incident to their early 20s.

Metropolitan Police Service Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy commended the alleged victims for coming forward and encouraged others to do the same.

“It takes courage to come forward and report allegations of this nature," he said in a statement. "The women who have done so have put their trust in us and we continue to provide them with all available support. Our investigation remains open and we’d encourage anyone who has been impacted by this case, or anyone with information, to come forward and speak with us."

The well-known U.K. record spinner has been marred by similar allegations for the past few years. In 2022, the Guardian and BBC News reported on the accounts of 18 women who accused Westwood of sexual misconduct and predatory behavior. The same year, he stepped down from his show on Capital Xtra. Westwood previously denied the allegations. His next court date is Nov. 10.

XXL has reached out to Tim Westwood's team for comment.

See the Press Release Announcing Tim Westwood's Charges