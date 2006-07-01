The week in discount award shows, German bar brawls and interracial pornography

Finally, a semi-interesting week in hip hop. Jay-Z kick things off with his Reasonable Doubt concert Sunday. Potential sexual predators were all breaking out the lotion over this picture of Beyonce from the show. Wardrobe malfunction? Nah, that's a shadow my friend. Speaking of masturbation . . .

A huge box of porn featuring interracial couples was left behind at a Kanye West photo shoot on Monday. Mr. West has openly admitted in the past that he was a major porn enthusiast, but shit, I didn’t think that he would need it to get him through a photo session. According to an insider, all of the pictures were of black men with white women. Becky wins again!

But seriously, when it comes to porn, people have their own preferences, so I‘m not shocked. I’m just glad that it wasn’t any male-on-male type of joints in there. At least he didn’t crash his SUV while getting his stroke on like some people.

The 6th Annual Bet Awards went down this past Tuesday in Los Angeles. I’ve had trips to the gynecologist more exciting then the ceremony. The performances for the most part were pretty predictable and lame.

Poor Clifford, his set was straight monkey ass and that’s putting it nicely. I know he said that he like his beat down low but that was just ridiculous.

But I don’t completely blame him for it. BET needs to stop hiring recent Job Corps graduates and step their game the fuck up. He still managed to hold it together as things eventually smoothed out towards the end before giving a short rant about Grand Hustle. Before doing a totally unnecessary performance of "It's Goin' Down" along with Yung Cock, Diddy asked to the crowd to give it up for T.I. for performing through the technical difficulties. Whatever nigga. You act as if he was saving the lives of African children in Namibia.

What more can I say about Busta’s performance that hasn’t already been said in the comment section at Nah Right? It was a pleasant surprise to see Eminem. I don’t think I’ve ever been that excited to see a white man on BET ever in my life.

Wow, now here’s a group of people I really don’t give two fucks about. Is it just me or do they always look like they just escaped from a group home? I'm just saying, they always look dingy.

When I heard the news yesterday that the Black Eyed Peas were involved in a bar fight, I knew they would walk away with zero scratches. Not because of their top flight security, but isn’t Taboo a high karate master or some shit?

For those of you interested in seeing pictures from the brawl, you can check them out at Splash News Online.

Foxy Brown got her hearing back just in time to learn that Lil’ Kim will be released on July 3rd. Damn. I’m anxious to see how Kim looks after 10 months away from a plastic surgeon and her personal glam squad. It’s going to be a little bit longer before Kim is able to do her media rounds since she will be under house arrest for thirty days, but I’m sure that pictures will hit the internet of her anyway. While Kim will be celebrating her independence soon, DMX is back in the slammer. His arrest record would make Bobby Brown proud.