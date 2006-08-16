The Influential 80

In what has turned out to be 80's Baby Week on XXLMag.com, I’ve decided to keep the civil war going by listing the 80 most influential “crack babies” in the world today. The criteria? Whoever I deemed worthy enough plus the guidelines I stated in a previous post. The list is compiled of rappers, execs, athletes, politicians, bloggers and other people who are going to shape the future of our culture.

In no particular order, the roll call:

1) Sickamore……Famous People Maker

2) Lebron James……You Already Know

3) T.I.P…….King Of The South

4) Lil' Wayne (Exposed as a 70's Baby)

4) Beyonce’s Crazy Ass

5) Rihanna……Def Jam’s Beyonce

6) Chris Brown……The Next Usher

7) Dwayne Wade……Reigning NBA Champion

8) Albert Pujouis……Best MLB Player

9) Carmelo Anthony……1/3 of the Legendary ‘03 Draft

10) Reggie Bush……The George W. Of Running Backs

11) Lupe Fiasco……Top 10 Right Now

12) Michelle Wie……LPGA Tiger

13) Joe Budden……69 Baby is holding him back

14) Byron Crawford…..Rap’s most popular bald blogger

15) Ne-Yo…….Incredible Songwriter

16) Christina Aguilera……Did an LP with Primo (Take That Nas!)

17) Miss Shaw…….www.breadandbutta.com (formerly beautfulhustle.com)

18) Vince Young……The New Mike Vick

19) Pusha T…….Remember P, The One Where Wayne Got His Whole Style From?

20) Justin Timberlake……Coming (pause) for Ursher’s neck

21) Slim Thug…….Already Plat!

22) Paul Wall…….Grill Shop + Gold LP = Entrepreneur

23) Spot…….Part Of The New New New New York

24) Serius Jones…….See Spot

25) Joe Mauer…….Best Hitter in Baseball

26) Ben Roethlisberger…..F a helmet!

27) Juelz Santana……..A!

28) Wynter Gordon…….You’ll see

29) Vanessa Simmons…….Sorry Rev, but she got next if you know what I mean

30) Jessica Alba……Did you see her in Sin City?!?!

31) Bow Wow…….He don’t gotta act hard, he’s under 21 with a black card

32) Ciara……Right after Vanessa

33) Tony Parker…..2 Time World Champ

34) Paris Hilton…….Can’t knock her hustle

35) Mary-Kate Olson…..Stupid rich

36) Ashley Olson…..Stupider rich

37) Cassidy…….Ask Freeway

38) Ashanti……I liked her in John Tucker Must Die (no homo)

39) Christina Milian……I don’t care if she got dropped…hell; I’d take a Atlantic meeting with her asap! Forget about Nick baby, he’s old school (’79)….take my number…… 212 707…..

40) Avril Levine……Sold stupid records

41) Matt Leinart…..Overcharging the Cardinals….Coach Brown is saucy, mainly cuz he’s old and don’t like to see 80’s Babies get money

42) Fresh……You aint freshazsheiz

43) Kelly Rowland……2nd Fiddle to arguably the biggest 80’s Baby…not a bad place 2 be

44) Trey Songz…….1/3 of the ‘05 draft (Ne-yo, C Brown)

45) Noz…….80’s Baby with the depth of a 50’s baby

46) Roger Federer…..He will not lose

47) Amanda Diva……Famous Poet/VJ

48) The Game…….One Blood!

49) Dontrelle Willis…..I wonder what rhymes with Dontrelle?

50) Plies…..Remember I called this one

51) Remy Ma……I still like her over 90% of the male mixtape rappers

52) Lloyd Banks…..One this list only because of Money In The Banks 1 and 2

53) Chris Paul…..NBA Rookie of the Year

54) Young Buck…..Best Southern Rapper Ever (according to kris ex…don’t shoot the messenger)

55) Ryan Howard……Phillies Slugger

56) Palao Nutini……see Plies

57) Nina B……dopest female rapper unsigned

58) Dwight Howard…..I can’t front though, Kobe did do you dirty

59) Jessica Simpson…..See Vanessa and Ciara

60) Jae Millz…….My Swag is a hit! F yall

61) Sky Balla…..I Can Make You Famous!

62) Serena Williams…..That ass!

63) Andy Roderick…..Great Tennis Player

64) Kelis……See Vanessa, Ciara and Jessica

65) Letoya Luckett……Bodied Pharell!

66) Hell Rell…….Hardest Rapper out (no homo)

67) Young Dro……His girl got a girlfriend

68) Santana Moss…..Better than Randy this year…watch!

69) Kelly Clarkson…..She can saaaang

70) Bobby Valentino….No more pervert records homie

71) Brendan Frederick…..XXLMag/Mass Appeal Capo

72) Uncle Murder……Bang Bang Nigga!!!!

73) Sergio Garcia……Just need to win ONE Major

74) Cassie…….See #59

75) Esso……….Myspace.com/esso

76) Cipha Sounds……Taking over MTV, Sirius, Hot 97….all kind of checks!

77) Robinson Cano….Lets Go Yankees!

78) Sebastian Telfair……Broooooooooookkkyllllnnnn!!!!

79) Ron Browz…...Makes that shiii that makes your soul burn slow

80) Yao Ming…….And til the next time, I hit you with 80 more!