Silento Misses Court Appearance, Warrant Issued for $105,000

A warrant has been issued for Silento's arrest.

A rep for the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles confirmed to XXL on Friday (Sept. 18) that the rapper, born Richard Lamar Hawk, missed his scheduled court date on Wednesday (Sept. 16) to face two charges for assault with a deadly weapon after being arrested on Aug. 29 for entering a random home in Los Angeles' Valley Village neighborhood while carrying a hatchet. Since he was a no-show in court, a bench warrant was issued for his arrest in the amount of $105,000.

An attorney did appear in court on Silento's behalf, but because he did not appear in court himself, a bail order forfeiture has been put in place. This means that the bail Silento posted in the amount of $105,000 on Sept. 8, a little over a week after he was arrested on Aug. 29, was revoked. His next court date is scheduled for March 22, 2021.

Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles

Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles

Last month, the 22-year-old rapper, known for his 2015 viral song "Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)," was arrested after entering a random home in Los Angeles' Valley Village neighborhood while carrying a hatchet. A member of the household screamed for help and Silento, who was looking for his girlfriend in the home, was reportedly disarmed by other people who lived at the residence that were present at the time of the intrusion.

The rapper's friend arrived at the home and informed Silento that he was at the wrong house. The two men fled the scene before the police arrived. Silento was taken into custody by the Los Angeles Police Department a block away from the scene and was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

On Aug. 28, the Georgia-bred artist was arrested by the Santa Ana Police Department following a report of a domestic disturbance. He was transported to California's Orange County Sheriff's Department where he was later released on a charge of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.