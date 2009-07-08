Royce da 5’9″ Responds to J-Hood Diss, “I’ma Take his Fuckin’ Head Off”

While the war of words between Slaughterhouse and D-Block defector J-Hood has recently cooled off, Royce da 5’9" says the dispute is far from resolved.

In a recent interview with XXLMag.com, Nickel-Nine denied that there’d be any more lyrical fire from his four-man super group, but insisted that the beef could leak off of the wax.

“We’re not going to respond to him because he’s a bum… just like Ransom,” Royce said, who’s digital EP The Revival dropped yesterday (July 7). “He might want to shut his fucking mouth. Detroit niggas don’t play that shit.”

Hood has been taking shots at the entire Slaughterhouse crew for the past few months, name-calling and levying threats on street DVDs. “I’m all for the battle rapping, but when you get to talking about what you’re going to do… I don’t want to fucking hear that,” Royce continued. “I move around New York how I feel. That nigga can’t step a fucking pinky toe in Detroit.”

“He can say what he wanna say,” he added, “but if he brings that shit anywhere near my circumference, I’ma take his fucking head off.”

The dispute began late last year, when J-Hood took exception to a Royce punchline. He told hiphopbeef.com the offending quip was, “I’m the one, really though/you just a J-Hood gun video.”

The Yonkers MC clapped back with “Watch What You Say,” also dissing Jim Jones, 50 Cent and Jadakiss.

In April, Royce responded with his rendition of Red Café’s “Hottest in the Hood,” followed by partner-in-rhyme Crooked I’s “Slaughterhouse is a Big Deal.”

Next for Royce is the debut disc from his group , Slaughterhouse scheduled for an August 11 release. His fifth solo LP, Street Hop, is set to drop in September. –John Kennedy