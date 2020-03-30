Vote for the 10th Spot in the 2020 XXL Freshman Class

XXL Freshman season has officially arrived. Before the big reveal of the cover featuring this year's artists, it's time for you to choose the coveted 10th spot, powered by SoundCloud. The world’s largest open music and audio platform has given music heads the opportunity to discover many past XXL Freshmen through their SoundCloud profiles over the years. Beginning today (March 30), the polls are now open for fans to vote for the 10th spot for the 2020 XXL Freshman Class.

The process is simple. Visit the 10th spot voting page here and select the artist who you think deserves to be a Freshman. You can vote once every hour, whether you're on a smartphone, laptop or desktop, so be sure to bookmark the voting page. Past winners of the riveting vote include Dizzy Wright, Jarren Benton, Iggy Azalea, Kidd Kidd, Lil Yachty, the late XXXTentacion and Blueface.

The 2020 XXL Freshman 10th spot polls will remain open for the next seven days, ending on April 5 at midnight. Remember to use the official hashtag when promoting your favorite artist for the 10th spot on social media: #XXLFreshmen. While you're at it, make sure to follow XXL on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook to be one of the first to find out when the entire 2020 XXL Freshman Class is announced.

Watch all the 2020 XXL Freshman pitch videos that have been released on XXL’s YouTube page here.

The XXL Freshman experience isn't complete without watching all the cyphers, freestyles and array of pitches from artists over the years. Head over to XXL's YouTube channel to watch the memorable moments and interviews with our 2019 XXL Freshman Class, which features DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, YBN Cordae, Rico Nasty, Gunna, Comethazine, Tierra Whack, Lil Mosey, Roddy Ricch, Blueface and YK Osiris.

And hit the link to our XXL 10th spot voting page below and check back throughout the week to cast more votes for the artist you want to enter the 2020 XXL Freshman Class.