Nardo Wick Addresses Fan Being Assaulted by His Entourage

Nardo Wick is again addressing the viral video of members of his entourage assaulting a fan outside a Florida show.

Nardo Wick Addresses Fan Assault Incident

Nardo Wick is again showing remorse for the assault of his fan, which occurred outside Club Skye in Tampa, Fla. on Monday (Nov. 27). On Tuesday night (Nov. 28), he addressed the incident in a video he put on social media.

"I don't condone that situation," Nardo says in the selfie video below. "I don't stand for that situation that happened. I was fully unaware that situation was about to take place. As soon as it happened, I tried to deescalate the situation. After the situation, I got in contact with his momma. I sent her my number. I called and asked how he was doing. I told her I would do anything to make it up to him."

"It ain't about stopping something from happening because I don't want to get sued," he continued. "It ain't none of that. I genuinely care about the fan."

Nardo Wick Releases Written Statement

On Tuesday afternoon, Nardo Wick released a written statement addressing the incident.

"I don’t condone what happened to my fan George after my show in any type of way," he wrote on Instagram. "I expressed to him and his mama how sorry and concerned I was that it happened to him, multiple times before anything was posted on the internet.

"I sent his mama my number instantly the night it happened. I was even gone make a post to try to find out who he was before his mama text me. I can’t control another grown man actions, I ain’t know that was gone happen, and I was mad when it happened."

He added: "I tried to stop it as u can see in the video, and if somebody got the longer video you can see how mad I was, I love and appreciate all my fans and don’t condone in what happened at all dat shit ain’t gangsta or cool in no type of way."

Fan Assaulted by Nardo Wick's Team

On Monday, video was captured outside Club Skye in Tampa, Fla. of the fan, George Obregon Jr, approaching Nardo and his team outside the club in an attempt to get a photo with the rapper. Suddenly, one of Nardo's associates sucker punches the fan. Another man then begins to punch on Obregon before he falls to the ground, seemingly unconscious. Nardo then steps in to try and quell the situation.

The Tampa Bay Police Department is currently investigating the incident.

"On Monday, November 27, 2023, at approximately 1:17 a.m., following a concert at Club Skye (1509 E. 8th Ave), an adult male victim, attempted to approach the performer for a photo, when individuals who appear to be affiliated with the performer punched the victim," Tampa PD said in a statement. "Immediately following the incident, the victim was transported to a hospital located outside of the county, where the report was later made. Following the report being filed on November 27, 2023, Tampa Police immediately began their investigation. At this time, the victim remains in critical, but stable condition."

Watch Nardo Wick addressing the fan assault incident below.

Nardo Wick Releases Statement About Fan Assault