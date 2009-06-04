Mos Def Album Dropping Next Week Despite Push Back Rumors, TV Spots Announced

Yesterday (June 3) reports hit the net that Mos Def’s new album, The Ecstatic, had been pushed back to August, but Pretty Flaco’s new label Downtown Records has denied the rumors.

In an email the label said the album will be hitting stores as planned on June 9 and will come out on Amazon.com a day earlier in mp3 format. In addition starting on June 6 the disc can be streamed for free on Mos’ MySpace page.

The rapper/actor will be making several appearances on the small screen to promote his latest effort. Tomorrow he will be on BET’s 106 & Park, while this Monday (June 8) he will be on Late Night with David Letterman and will pay a visit to Jimmy Fallon Tuesday (June 9).

The Ecstatic features production by Madlib, Oh No and Chad Hugo of The Neptunes, with cameos from Georgia Anne Muldrow and Mos' Black Star rhyme partner Talib Kweli. Their collaboration “History,” produced by the late J Dilla, leaked yesterday. Also make sure to read a sneak peek of Quiet As Kept, the Mos Def story featured in XXL's July issue.– Elan Mancini